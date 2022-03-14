American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,698 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $75.90 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

