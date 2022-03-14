American International Group Inc. Purchases 6,376 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,082,326 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,098,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,526,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 1,230,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after buying an additional 1,016,533 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after buying an additional 1,001,896 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 6,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $103,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $14.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

