American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

