American International Group Inc. Sells 2,035 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 138,250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

NYSE KN opened at $21.22 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Knowles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.