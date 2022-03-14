American International Group Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 101,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $43.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

