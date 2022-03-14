American International Group Inc. Sells 921 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.51.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

