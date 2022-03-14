American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,786 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $63.38 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

