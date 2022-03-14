Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.22

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 72015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

