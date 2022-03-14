Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.26 million, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 0.90. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

