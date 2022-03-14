ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AMS in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AMS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $6.26 on Friday. AMS has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.
About AMS (Get Rating)
ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMS (AMSSY)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.