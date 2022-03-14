ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AMS in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AMS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $6.26 on Friday. AMS has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Analysts anticipate that AMS will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

