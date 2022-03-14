Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

