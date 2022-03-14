Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SON. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,906. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

