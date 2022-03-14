Analysts Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will announce $63.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $64.20 million. Telos reported sales of $44.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $241.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

TLS stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,754. Telos has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Telos by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Telos by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 607,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 38.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 42,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Telos in the second quarter worth about $281,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

