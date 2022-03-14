Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will announce $1.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $830,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $5.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $5.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUV opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.37. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

