Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.10 Million

Equities analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to announce $89.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $90.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $431.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.16 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $545.36 million, with estimates ranging from $509.80 million to $628.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $503.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.