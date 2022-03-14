Analysts Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Materion by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.39. Materion has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

