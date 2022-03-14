Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Post $4.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.51 and the highest is $5.25. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $3.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $24.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $26.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $24.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $28.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

NYSE:MTH opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $84.05 and a one year high of $125.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $57,573,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $11,281,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

