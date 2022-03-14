Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Net Lease, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Net Lease in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of GNL opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

