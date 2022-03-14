Analysts Set JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 628.57

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 628.57 ($8.24).

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.60) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.41) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($27,908,805.03).

Shares of LON:JD traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 140.30 ($1.84). 7,104,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The firm has a market cap of £7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.86. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.09).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

