Analysts Set Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) PT at $30.00

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRATF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($36.96) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $18.59 on Friday. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

