Analysts Set US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Target Price at $34.50

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

ECOL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,013. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $8,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,000,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in US Ecology by 856.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 140,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

