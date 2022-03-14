Analysts Set XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Target Price at $49.00

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get XOMA alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XOMA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in XOMA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.05 and a beta of 0.80. XOMA has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XOMA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About XOMA (Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.