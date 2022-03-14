Analysts Set Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Target Price at $16.40

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Youdao alerts:

NYSE:DAO opened at $7.48 on Friday. Youdao has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $35.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 799,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 953.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 575,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 351,305 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 175.3% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Youdao by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 289,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.