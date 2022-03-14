Analysts Set Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) PT at $14.88

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ZYXI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.16. 329,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,011. Zynex has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

