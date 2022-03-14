Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE: TRQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/4/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$30.00.
- 3/3/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$28.50 to C$30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$31.00.
- 1/27/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating.
- 1/27/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$24.00.
- 1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.00.
- 1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$10.50.
TSE:TRQ traded up C$8.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,645. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.27.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
