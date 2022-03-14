Analyzing Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Kopin and Photronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kopin
|$45.67 million
|4.64
|-$4.41 million
|($0.15)
|-15.33
|Photronics
|$663.76 million
|1.57
|$55.45 million
|$1.16
|14.72
Profitability
This table compares Kopin and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kopin
|-30.07%
|-25.77%
|-17.66%
|Photronics
|10.05%
|6.66%
|5.17%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
34.9% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Kopin has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kopin and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kopin
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Photronics
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Photronics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Photronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than Kopin.
Summary
Photronics beats Kopin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Kopin (Get Rating)
Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.
About Photronics (Get Rating)
Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.
