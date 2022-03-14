Analyzing TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) & Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust 57.56% 10.80% 2.91% Sabra Health Care REIT -19.89% -3.33% -1.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $240.72 million 3.75 $138.55 million $0.86 13.58 Sabra Health Care REIT $569.54 million 5.65 -$113.26 million ($0.51) -27.33

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 111.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -235.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TPG RE Finance Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 3 5 0 2.63

TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.00%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $16.89, suggesting a potential upside of 21.15%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

