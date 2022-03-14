AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $28.63 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $792.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

