Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 33.5% in February

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.0 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of ANDHF stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.
