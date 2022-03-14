ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $517.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.