ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $517.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.
In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
