ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Brokerages expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will post sales of $58.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.50 million to $61.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $213.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $282.95 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ ANIP traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $507.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

