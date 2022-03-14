Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,282,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

