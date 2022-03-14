Annette King Acquires 60,000 Shares of Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Stock

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Rating) insider Annette King acquired 60,000 shares of Australian Finance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$132,000.00 ($96,350.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,706.11.

Australian Finance Group Company Profile

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, AFG Wholesale Mortgage Broking and AFG Home Loans. It offers residential mortgages; home loans; business loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment and vehicle, inventory, working capital, and start-up finance, as well as franchisee loans and invoice finance/accounts receivable; and insurance products.

