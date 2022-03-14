Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

AR opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

