Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian Sells 17,703 Shares

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ANTM traded down $6.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $458.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.04 and a 200 day moving average of $423.43. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $336.49 and a one year high of $478.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

