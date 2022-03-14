Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian Sells 17,703 Shares

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE ANTM traded down $6.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $458.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.04 and a 200 day moving average of $423.43. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $336.49 and a one year high of $478.00.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
