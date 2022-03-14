Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,744,000 after acquiring an additional 218,176 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after buying an additional 206,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after buying an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after buying an additional 106,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 81,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $100.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

