Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 49495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$117.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

