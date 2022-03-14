Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,007,300 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 3,909,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $1.96 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

