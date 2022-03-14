Argus Boosts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $160.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.86.

NYSE:ABC opened at $144.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.37. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,450 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,879. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

