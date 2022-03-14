Ariel Hurley Sells 2,339 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Ariel Hurley sold 256 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $14,384.64.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,537. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

