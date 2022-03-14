Aries Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,198 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $120.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.40. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

