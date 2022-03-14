Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

BHB stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $435.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

