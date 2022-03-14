Aries Wealth Management Takes $104,000 Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,737 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Skillz by 3,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 232,878 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skillz by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $2.34 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $32.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

