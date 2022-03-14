Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

