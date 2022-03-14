Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ARIS opened at $17.80 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44.

