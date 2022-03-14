Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 748,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.