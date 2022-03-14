Asana, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asana in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.23.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $34.56 on Monday. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $38,425,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $16,457,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,000,000 shares of company stock worth $426,232,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,157,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Asana by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

