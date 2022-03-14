ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,900 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($43.24) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.07) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.51) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,450 ($32.10) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,990 ($52.28).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,788.50 ($23.43) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,074.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,540.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,502 ($19.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.55).

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.88), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,825,840.20).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.