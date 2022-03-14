Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.3% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.61. 2,287,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,369,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

