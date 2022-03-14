Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after buying an additional 721,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,692,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 582,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

